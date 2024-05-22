Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares rise

FMCG shares rise

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 106.64 points or 0.54% at 19914.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 3.08%), Marico Ltd (up 1.79%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 1.66%),Dabur India Ltd (up 1.52%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.27%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.14%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.11%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 1.05%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.04%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 5.61%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 5.3%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 3.37%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.51 or 0.07% at 73899.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.7 points or 0.1% at 22506.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 349.29 points or 0.73% at 47524.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 93.32 points or 0.64% at 14538.58.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1746 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

Sensex slips 446 pts, FMCG shares decline

Indices reverse gains; FMCG shares advance

Sensex down 113 pts; FMCG shares decline

Nifty climbs above 22,050; FMCG shares advance

Indices trade with decent gains; FMCG shares advance

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 262.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for two MSRDC projects

Strides Pharma Global receives USFDA approval for Sucralfate Oral Suspension

Real Estate shares rise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story