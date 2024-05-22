Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 262.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 472.70 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 262.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 472.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 425.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 630.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 589.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 1922.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1776.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

