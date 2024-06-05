Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares rise

FMCG shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 630.45 points or 3.19% at 20385.01 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 14%), Emami Ltd (up 11.76%),Bikaji Foods International Ltd (up 7.12%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 6.73%),United Spirits Ltd (up 6.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 6.2%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 5.74%), Marico Ltd (up 5.7%), Dabur India Ltd (up 5.45%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (up 5.34%).

On the other hand, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 3.23%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.8%), and Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 2.7%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 402.16 or 0.89% at 44556.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 38.38 points or 0.28% at 13851.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.15 points or 0.17% at 21921.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 214.11 points or 0.3% at 72293.16.

On BSE,1372 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.



First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

