Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 293.51 points or 0.89% at 33239.66 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 4.32%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.59%),Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (up 3.5%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 2.85%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.43%), Ksolves India Ltd (up 2.42%), Mphasis Ltd (up 2.33%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.29%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.03%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 402.16 or 0.89% at 44556.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 38.38 points or 0.28% at 13851.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.15 points or 0.17% at 21921.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 214.11 points or 0.3% at 72293.16.

On BSE,1372 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News