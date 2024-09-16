FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 155.88 points or 0.66% at 23535.9 at 13:39 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, M K Proteins Ltd (down 4.91%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 4.66%),Emami Ltd (down 4.64%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 4.08%),Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 3.08%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.72%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.69%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.34%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.25%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, G M Breweries Ltd (up 12.67%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 8.53%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.55%) moved up.

At 13:39 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 152.92 or 0.27% at 57280.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.03 points or 0.25% at 17018.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.95 points or 0.17% at 25400.45.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 142.61 points or 0.17% at 83033.55.

On BSE,2175 shares were trading in green, 1855 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News