FMCG stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index increasing 132.19 points or 0.58% at 23089.5 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 4.37%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 2.97%),Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.41%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.1%),G M Breweries Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.89%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.87%), Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (up 1.84%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 1.73%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.61%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.37%), and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 274.69 or 0.5% at 55611.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.51 points or 0.47% at 16646.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.15 points or 0.25% at 24832.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 203.01 points or 0.25% at 81108.31.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 860 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

