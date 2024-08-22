Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Surges 4.55%

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd has added 43.95% over last one month compared to 2.5% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.97% rise in the SENSEX

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd gained 4.55% today to trade at Rs 14606.95. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.67% to quote at 23110.7. The index is up 2.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Manorama Industries Ltd increased 4.04% and Doms Industries Ltd added 2.37% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 23.4 % over last one year compared to the 24.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

