Force Motors gains after total sales climb 50% YoY in December 2025

Force Motors added 1.15% to Rs 20,794.30 after the company reported total sales surged 49.70% to 3,048 units in December 2025, as against 2,036 units sold in December 2024.

The companys domestic sales jumped 48.72% to 2,952 units in December 2025, as against 1,985 units sold in December 2024.

The companys exports soars 88.24% to 96 units in December 2025 compared to 51 units in the same period last year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.