Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India overtakes Japan to become world's fourth-largest economy

India overtakes Japan to become world's fourth-largest economy

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India has overtaken Japan to emerge as the worlds fourth-largest economy. According to the governments end-of-year economic review, Indias nominal GDP has reached $4.18 trillion, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany. Official confirmation will follow once final annual GDP data is released in 2026, but International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections already indicate that India has crossed Japan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US dollar index sees biggest annual fall since 2017

Market Access Support Scheme to Boost Global Reach of Indian MSME and Priority Sector Exporters under EPM

TMPV records 14% growth in Dec passenger vehicle sales

Avance Technologies to acquire Hyderabad-based Pushpak AI

Dev IT gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story