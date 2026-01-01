India overtakes Japan to become world's fourth-largest economy

India has overtaken Japan to emerge as the worlds fourth-largest economy. According to the governments end-of-year economic review, Indias nominal GDP has reached $4.18 trillion, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany. Official confirmation will follow once final annual GDP data is released in 2026, but International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections already indicate that India has crossed Japan.
