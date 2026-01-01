TMPV records 14% growth in Dec passenger vehicle sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that sales in the domestic & international market for Q3 FY26 stood at 171,013 units, compared to 139,829 units during Q3 FY25, recording a growth of 22.3%

For the month of December 2025, sales stood as follows:

Particulars

Nov'25

Nov'24

% Change

Also Read

PV Domestic

50,046

44,230

13%

PV IB

473

59

702%

PV Total

50,519

44,289

14%

EV IB + Domestic

6,906

5,562

24%

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, CY25 saw steady progress for the PV industry powered by a growing preference for SUVs and accelerating adoption of cleaner, emission-friendly powertrains.

For Tata Motors, it was the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking annual sales, with 587,218 units sold, including the highest-ever EV volumes of 81,125 units in a calendar year. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the momentum sparked by the rollout of GST 2.0 in late Q2 FY26 gained further traction in Q3, resulting in several new records. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly wholesales of 171,103 units, while retail sales/registrations crossed the coveted 200,000 units milestone for the first time. Nexon led the charge as India's top-selling car/SUV in October and November and is on track to retain this leadership for Q3 FY26, with sales ~64,000 units. Punch dominated its segment and Tiago delivered robust growth, reinforcing its preference among hatchback favorites.

December was another standout month as we continued our growth trajectory with 22% growth YoY. At the same time, our retail sales significantly exceeded wholesales, driving dealer inventory down to ~18 days, and underscoring our strategic focus on demand-led growth and prudent channel health management. Our multi-powertrain strategy delivered exceptional YoY growth in Q3FY26, with CNG volumes crossing 47,000 units and overall SUV volumes rising by a strong 18%. EV adoption accelerated significantly, supported by enhanced capabilities, longer range, lifetime battery warranty, and price parity with ICE counterparts, translating to a robust 50% YoY growth. Q3 FY26 also witnessed major product introductions, including the unveiling of Harrier and Safari in petrol and the launch of the highly anticipated Sierra, which has been exceptionally well received.