Market Access Support Scheme to Boost Global Reach of Indian MSME and Priority Sector Exporters under EPM

The Government of India launched the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship initiative approved by the Union Cabinet. The MAS Intervention is being implemented under the NIRYAT DISHA sub-scheme of EPM and is aimed at strengthening international market access for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, first-time exporters and firms from priority sectors.

Under the Market Access Support Intervention, structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India, and trade delegations to priority and emerging export markets.