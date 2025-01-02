Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors soars on supply order of 2,429 ambulances

Force Motors soars on supply order of 2,429 ambulances

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Force Motors surged 11.50% to Rs 7,394 after the company received an order for supply of 2,429 units of BSVI diesel ambulance to Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore on 7.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia successfully bids for road project in Rajasthan

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NTPC gains after power generation rises 4% YoY in Q3

Jai Corp crashes after subsidiary seeks capital reduction following stake sale

Volumes jump at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story