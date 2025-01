Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced the receipt of letter of lowest bidder by competent authority for "Construction of 2-Lane with paved shoulder configuration of bypass (with provision of new ROB) to Mandal town (District-Bhilwara) with connecting NH-l58 to NH-48 in the State of Rajasthan on EPC mode" having a total value of Rs. 43.31 crore.

