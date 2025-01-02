Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Petronet LNG Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2025.

Jai Corp Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 247.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74975 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd crashed 5.50% to Rs 328.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49470 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd lost 4.15% to Rs 705. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12639 shares in the past one month.

V-Guard Industries Ltd slipped 3.88% to Rs 429.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15288 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd pared 3.86% to Rs 62.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

