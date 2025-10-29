Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has stated in its half-yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserves that at the end of June 2025, foreign exchange reserves cover of imports (on balance of payments basis) stood at 11.4 months (11.0 months at end-March 2025). The ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to reserves, which was 20.1 per cent at end-March 2025, decreased to 19.4 per cent at end-June 2025. The ratio of volatile capital flows (including cumulative portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves also fell from 69.0 per cent at end-March 2025 to 66.6 per cent at end-June 2025.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

