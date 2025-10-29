Insolation Green Infra wins solar power project of Rs 232.36 cr

Insolation Green Infra, a subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has received a turnkey project order valued at Rs 232.36 crore excluding GST. The order has been awarded by Silgo Retail for design, development, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply & Supervision of Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Grid Synchronized Solar Power Plant rating 54 MW AC (70.20 MWp DC Power Plant) at various locations in Rajasthan under KUSUM Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News