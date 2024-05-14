Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forex Reserves Increase From $588 Billion At End September 23 To $646 Billion At End March 24

Forex Reserves Increase From $588 Billion At End September 23 To $646 Billion At End March 24

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a report that during the half-year period under review, reserves increased from USD 587.71billion as at end-September 2023 to USD 646.42 billion as at end-March 2024. Although both US dollar and Euro are intervention currencies and the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) are maintained in major currencies, the foreign exchange reserves are denominated and expressed in US dollar terms. On a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 32.9 billion during April-December 2023 compared to the reduction of US$ 14.7 billion during April-December 2022. Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation effects) increased by US$ 44 billion during April-December 2023 as against a decrease of US$ 44.6 billion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Hong Kong Market surges 1.77%

INR weakens near 82.90 per US dollar mark

INR sees modest losses, NIFTY hits two week high

INR Exhibits Least Volatility Among Major Currencies In January, Notes RBI

Dollar Index Remains Vigil Ahead Of Key US Data

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announces resignation of Head - R&amp;D

Machino Plastics lays foundation stone for new plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 50,000 equity shares under ESOS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story