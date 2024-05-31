Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 0.370.39 -5 OPM %75.00-250.00 -70.2771.79 - PBDT0.03-0.94 LP 0.06-0.84 LP PBT0-0.94 100 0.03-0.84 LP NP-0.02-0.96 98 -0.03-0.92 97

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

