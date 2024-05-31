Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Objectone Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Objectone Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.23% to Rs 5.09 crore

Net loss of Objectone Information Systems reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.23% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 20.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.092.99 70 20.4122.05 -7 OPM %-58.3524.41 --5.5912.15 - PBDT-2.940.73 PL -1.082.72 PL PBT-3.050.65 PL -1.402.47 PL NP-2.410.32 PL -0.241.63 PL

