Foseco India standalone net profit rises 19.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Foseco India rose 19.87% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 136.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.07% to Rs 73.03 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.98 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 524.78 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 477.41 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

