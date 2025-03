Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit declines 73.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.87% to Rs 159.94 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Finserve declined 73.98% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.87% to Rs 159.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 442.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.159.94442.6596.2972.3835.47128.0934.62127.7525.0996.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News