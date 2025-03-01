Avaada Sataramh Pvt standalone net profit declines 18.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Avaada Sataramh Pvt declined 18.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.1013.6888.6391.157.928.643.814.543.213.94

