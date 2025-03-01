Avaada Sataramh Pvt standalone net profit declines 18.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 13.10 croreNet profit of Avaada Sataramh Pvt declined 18.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.1013.68 -4 OPM %88.6391.15 -PBDT7.928.64 -8 PBT3.814.54 -16 NP3.213.94 -19
