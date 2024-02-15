Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2023 quarter

United Interactive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goenka Business &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story