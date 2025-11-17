Franklin Industries standalone net profit declines 98.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.65% to Rs 6.60 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries declined 98.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.65% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.6027.11-0.7615.640.094.240.084.230.063.99

