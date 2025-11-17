Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 41.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 25.15 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance declined 41.50% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 25.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.1521.3665.8467.932.724.122.313.941.793.06

