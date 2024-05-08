Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 117.21 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 30.08% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 117.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.50% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 346.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.2179.73 47 346.58274.34 26 OPM %9.5315.38 -11.2210.79 - PBDT6.808.71 -22 25.2520.32 24 PBT5.848.01 -27 21.4517.51 23 NP5.063.89 30 15.6210.81 44

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

