KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.05% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.530.82 87 4.182.10 99 OPM %46.4112.20 -44.26-19.05 - PBDT0.830.18 361 2.340 0 PBT0.790.13 508 2.17-0.18 LP NP0.600.10 500 1.58-0.14 LP

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

