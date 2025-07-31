Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 63.92% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.4077.54 54 OPM %14.2313.52 -PBDT10.466.57 59 PBT9.045.52 64 NP6.774.13 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

