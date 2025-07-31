Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 63.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 63.92% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.4077.5414.2313.5210.466.579.045.526.774.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News