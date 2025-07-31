Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 53.50 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 40.74% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.5048.0321.7417.5715.0011.1314.1810.2310.717.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News