Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 461.93 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 1.84% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 461.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 416.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.461.93416.4412.5413.7960.3757.7454.0652.4339.7939.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News