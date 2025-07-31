Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 80.70 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 31.59% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 80.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.7092.64 -13 OPM %9.0211.78 -PBDT7.0010.37 -32 PBT5.288.45 -38 NP4.596.71 -32

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

