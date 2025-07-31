Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 31.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 80.70 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 31.59% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 80.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.80.7092.649.0211.787.0010.375.288.454.596.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News