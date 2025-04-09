Consumer confidence sees broad-based improvements

The Reserve Bank released the results of March 2025 round of its bi-monthly consumer confidence survey. The latest round of the survey was conducted during March 1-10, 2025, covering 6,021 respondents. The central bank noted that Consumer confidence for the current period strengthened, driven by broad-based improvements across all survey parameters. The Current Situation Index rose by 1.8 points to 95.5 in March 2025. Households outlook for the year ahead remained firmly optimistic, with the Future Expectations Index rising by 1.7 points to 122.4 in the latest survey round. Pessimism on the prevailing employment situation eased in March 2025, while optimism about future job prospects remained strong.

