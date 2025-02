Frick India standalone net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 125.12 crore

Net profit of Frick India rose 5.01% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 125.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.125.12122.4610.329.3714.6613.9713.7013.3710.499.99

