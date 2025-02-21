HPL Electric & Power and Wirepas launch Wirepas certified In-meter gateway for RF mesh

At AMI Solution at Elecrama'25

HPL and Wirepas launch the market's first "Wirepas certified In-meter gateway" for RF mesh as part of complete end-to-end AMI Solution at Elecrama'25, reducingtotal cost of ownership & Best in Class Dynamic Network Management and making dedicated gateways redundant.

HPL Electric & Power and Wirepas have partnered to showcase a comprehensive end-to-end smart electricity metering solution, specifically designed to meet India's demanding requirements for Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity metering. The live demonstration at Elecrama in Noida, India (February 22-26, 2025), will feature market's first 'In-meter gateway' embedded in HPL's Smart meter along with Wirepas Mesh Sub-GHz connectivity and Network Management System (NMS) with an RF adapter, seamlessly connecting to the HPL's Head-end system (HES). This fully integrated solution ensures reliable, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity, offering an SLA upto 99.9%.

India's smart metering rollouts rely on both cellular and RF mesh technology. Presently, RF mesh networks require dedicated gateway devices or concentrator units (DCUs) for data flow. Installing these gateways required complex surveys, planning, installation and maintenance - adding complexity and cost to the rollout and other installation practices.

With this innovation, the need for dedicated gateway devices has been eliminated by integrating dual radio capability directly into some of the smart meters in the network: an 865 -868 MHz Range RF radio collects data from up to 300 smart meters over a multi-hop mesh while an LTE modem transmits data to HES over 4G. This innovative approach, known as the In-meter gateway, allows any smart meter to function as a gateway by simply upgrading its RF mesh Network Interface Card (NIC) to a dual radio NIC. By sharing a single 4G connection across 300 meters, this solution reduces cost without requiring additional hardware infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News