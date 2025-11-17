Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 25.86 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 39.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.8625.262.552.651.271.540.731.050.550.91

