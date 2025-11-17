Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 36.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 36.65% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.0028.187.4111.961.922.700.951.911.021.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News