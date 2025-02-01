Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.92% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.49 -96 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content