Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.49 -96 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

