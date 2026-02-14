Associate Sponsors

Fruition Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 55.24% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.631.05 55 OPM %17.181.90 -PBDT0.280.02 1300 PBT0.22-0.06 LP NP0.22-0.06 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

