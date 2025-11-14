Fruition Venture standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Fruition Venture declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.011.168.9112.070.090.140.030.100.030.10

