Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.21% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings declined 37.93% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.21% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.250.3872.0076.320.180.290.180.290.180.29

