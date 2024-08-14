Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.3988.77 20 OPM %-0.70-8.72 -PBDT-11.91-17.18 31 PBT-15.77-22.57 30 NP-15.80-24.39 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Switzerland's UBS Q1 results: Net profit rises to $1.1 bn, shares up 3.6%

Kerala landslides: CM announces Rs 6 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Imports from China up 13% to $10.2 bn, exports dip 9.44% to $1.5 bn in July

Newgen Recognized in an Analyst Report on Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story