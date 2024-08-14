Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 53.44% to Rs 740.64 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 19.29% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.44% to Rs 740.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 482.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales740.64482.70 53 OPM %1.040.76 -PBDT7.626.56 16 PBT7.446.26 19 NP5.694.77 19

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

