Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 19.29% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 53.44% to Rs 740.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 482.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

