G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 155.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 155.88% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 47.72% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.2219.7815.0912.543.891.942.781.172.611.02

