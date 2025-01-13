UGRO Capital AUM climbs to Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25

The non banking financial company's (NBFC) asset under management (AUM) jumped 32% to over Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,364 crore in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, net loans stood at more than Rs 2,050 crore as compared with Rs 1,552 crore in Q3 FY24, driven by increased volumes across all products.

Borrowings from banks account for 48% of the firms liability mix while capital markets account for 29% (including 11% on part of NCDs held by DFIs). The cumulative share of DFIs and FIIs is 23%, with other sources contributing 10%.

Total debt stood at over Rs 6,100 crore as on 31 December 2024. The companys collection efficiency continued to remain strong at 96% in Q3 FY25.

UGROs micro enterprises secured loans disbursement crossed Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 180 crore in Q3 FY24; overall micro enterprises secured loans contribution to AUM increased to about 12% as of December 2024 from 8% as of December 2023. The NBFC expanded its branch network by adding 74 SME branches in 9M FY25.

UGRO Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

The companys net profit increased 22.9% to Rs 35.52 crore on 35.2% jump in total income to Rs 342.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 221.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News