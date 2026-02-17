Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects bags Rs 1,898-cr railway EPC contract in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects bags Rs 1,898-cr railway EPC contract in Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

G R Infraprojects said that it has bagged a Rs 1,897.51-crore order for the construction of a new railway line from Km 124/400 to Km 165/380 between Bahari & Gondawali stations as part of the Sidhi-Singrauli new rail link project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves execution of earthwork, minor and major bridges, important bridges, viaducts, road overbridges (RCC box type), RUB/LHS, station buildings, tunnels, track work and other associated works.

The contract has been awarded under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode and is scheduled to be completed within 900 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of GR Infraprojects shed 0.39% to Rs 975.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anand Rathi Wealth incorporates subsidiary in GIFT City

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex jumps 124 pts; FMCG shares advance

KNR Constructions jumps after winning Rs 2,163-cr ECR elevated corridor project

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story