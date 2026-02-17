KNR Constructions jumps after winning Rs 2,163-cr ECR elevated corridor project

KNR Constructions surged 6.70% to Rs 146.55 after it has secured a Rs 2,163-crore contract for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor along the East Coast Road (ECR).

The project spans from Km 11+480 to Km 11+800 (West Avenue Road) and up to Km 24+780 (Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi) on SH-49, strengthening the companys presence in the road infrastructure segment.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a construction period of 1,095 days and an operation period of five years from the commercial operation date (COD).

The signing of the concession agreement is subject to the outcome of W.A. No. 284 of 2026 pending before the Madras High Court. Once completed, the corridor is expected to improve traffic flow and connectivity along the ECR, reinforcing KNR Constructions position in large-scale infrastructure projects.