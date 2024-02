G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 25.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.64% to Rs 2134.02 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 25.01% to Rs 242.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 323.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 2134.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2191.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2134.022191.8823.7927.14377.34495.03316.31433.83242.72323.65

