Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd lost 10.65% to Rs 1043.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14209 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 5.03% to Rs 371.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 188.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93469 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd corrected 4.31% to Rs 126.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51700 shares in the past one month.

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd pared 3.59% to Rs 2166.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6224 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

