Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services has secured two major domestic turnkey contracts with a combined value of Rs 85.24 crore, awarded by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) and East Central Railway.

The GETCO contract, valued at Rs 40.08 crore, involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 220 kV underground cable at the proposed 220 kV Dholera Substation. The project is slated for completion within six months.

The second contract, awarded by East Central Railway and valued at Rs 45.16 crore, pertains to the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132 kV transmission line and associated line bays at the GSS Nabinagar substation. This project will be executed in joint venture with a private company and is scheduled for completion in 18 months.