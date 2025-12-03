GAIL (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.22, down 2.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.66% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.22, down 2.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 6.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.88 lakh shares in last one month.